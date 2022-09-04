Player ratings: Man United 3-1 Arsenal – second half counter-attacking masterclass from the Red Devils



Manchester United beat Arsenal 3-1 today in the Premier League at Old Trafford. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 3.5 – Distribution was shocking and made himself small on the goal that wasn’t. The goal that was all started from his poor distribution.

Diogo Dalot 7 – Struggled at times against the talented Martinelli, but grew into the game.

Raphael Varane 8 – Another superb 90 from the Frenchman.

Lisandro Martinez 8.5 – If you didn’t know better you’d think you were watching Nemanja Vidic. Extraordinary player.

Tyrell Malacia 7.5 – What a firecracker. how many holes did he make in the Sakha socka?

Scott McTominay 8 – McSauce at his McBest in the first half. Everyone thought the arrival of Casemiro would see him dropped, but on this form he’s going to be hard to shift. Faded in the second, although made a great clearance in 90th minute.

Christian Eriksen 6.5 – Was fouled for the disallowed goal, but shouldn’t have been caught in possession. Improved in the second half and was instrumental in United’s best work, including the second goal.

Antony 8 – Fantastic debut, capped with a calmly taken goal. Some craziness as well, but who can blame him for being a little over-exuberant?

Bruno Fernandes 8 – Wasteful in possession in the first half, but his captaincy skills were there for all to see, lifting and encouraging his teammates. Some of his passing in the second half, including the assist for the second and the pass for the third, was vintage Bruno. Magnifico.

Jadon Sancho 6 – Quiet game from Jadon.

Marcus Rashford 9 – Two goals, great assist for the first, Rashford is back – hopefully not badly injured. Our man of the match.

Substitutes

Cristiano Ronaldo 6.5 – Did well. Worked hard and was unselfish.

Fred 7 – Made a big difference with his pressing and space-creation.

Harry Maguire 5 – Immediately showed his incompetence with a clumsy rugby tackle that gave Arsenal a chance to get back into it.

Casemiro 7 – Made some good interceptions.