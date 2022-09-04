Report: Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal – The Red Devils triumph in a hard-fought battle

Manchester United ended Arsenal’s winning start to the season as they defeated them 3-1 at Old Trafford.

In the opening ten minutes, United were spritely with plenty of pressure in the final third.

It was Eriksen who had the first big chance of the half. A lovely bit of trickery from Dalot picked out the Dane at the back post but he volleyed it wide.

Moments later, Arsenal counter-attacked and Martinelli finished nicely for the Gunners but Fernandes was very vocal over a potential foul on Eriksen in the build up.

VAR, under much scrutiny after yesterday’s controversies, intervened and ruled the goal out. A sigh of relief echoed round Old Trafford.

Momentum was with Arsenal though as they quickly tried to put the point back on the board.

New kid on the block, Antony had a chance to put the Reds in the lead but his rocket from outside the box flew wide.

Arsenal had some good spells and it was thanks to some good saves from David de Gea that Arsenal didn’t go into the lead.

But Antony was the biggest threat on the pitch and it was the debutant that got the opener.

He was slipped in by Marcus Rashford who had seen his run down the left and calmly, he slotted it into the far corner.

It was a good start to the second half from the Gunners as they looked for a way back but United’s defence, though sitting deep, were relaxed as they put in the blocks.

Dalot stifled Martinelli’s cross as Arsenal tried to attack. They were growing into the game.

Odegaard had a chance to equalise but he couldn’t connect with Jesus’ pass and moments later Saka had a chance but it went wide.

He was the threat for Arsenal though as he rattled the woodwork whilst trying to pick out a team mate.

It was the England man who equalised in the 60th minute though and it was game on.

United were struggling in this half, and Arsenal looked like they might just go on and win it as they dominated possession.

Rashford made a run and Eriksen played a beautiful pass to him but he was offside.

Rashford would put the Reds ahead again though as Fernandes played a lovely pass right to his feet and he slotted it past an advancing Ramsdale.

Momentum had quickly swung to United and although Jesus had a chance that just went wide it always looked like the hosts who would score again.

This time it was Fernandes who released Eriksen, who was through on goal but having seen Rashford to his left he passed to the forward who tapped it home for three! It was beautiful link up play by the trio.

United tried to hold on, Arsenal tried to fight back, it was a tense ten minutes.

Despite a few injury time chances for the Gunners, United defended well and came out on top at Old Trafford.

Team: de Gea, Dalot, Martinez (Maguire 80), Malacia, McTominay, Eriksen, Antony (Ronaldo 58), Fernandes, Sancho (Fred 67), Rashford (Casemiro 80)