Reports say Antony will start for Man United against Arsenal



Antony is set to start for Manchester United against Arsenal this afternoon, according to reports.

The confirmed team news will be published at 3.30pm, but rumours circulating on social media claim that the Brazilian will come straight into the team after completing his £87.5 million move from Ajax.

According to The MEN, Anthony Elanga is expected to make way.

“Cristiano Ronaldo’s fan account might not come out well of this, given the whispers about the United team. The suggestion is Antony will start at the expense of his namesake Elanga, with Ronaldo on the bench.

“That is obviously unconfirmed and sometimes team news leaks feature deliberate errors.”

Express reporter Alex Turk also dropped a strong hint that Antony would start by tweeting eyes looking sideways and the Brazilian flag.

With just a couple of days’ training under his belt and no match practice for the 22 year old, it is quite a gamble for manager Erik ten Hag to throw the winger in to the cauldron that is United vs. Arsenal.

Ronaldo’s continued presence on the bench is not unexpected after Ten Hag hinted in the pre-match presser that missing out on the pre-season tour has set the 37 year old back in terms of fitness and adapting to the new system.

The manager is showing immense faith in Marcus Rashford as a striker.

The MEN also claim that the back five, which has shipped only one goal in the last three games, will remain unchanged, meaning that Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw will once again be consigned to the bench.

The Peoples Person will bring you the confirmed XI as soon as it is published at 3.30pm.







