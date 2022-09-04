The Glazers put £3.75 billion price tag on Manchester United



The Glazers family would reportedly be willing to sell Manchester United for around £3.75 billion.

According to Mike Keegan (Daily Mail), the American owners have set a price tag for the sale of United.

The relatively low amount could tempt the Emirate to make an offer.

The report goes on to state: “The purchase of Man United is well within the range of a sovereign wealth fund such as Dubai, which is yet to follow Abu Dhabi (Man City) and Saudi Arabia (Newcastle) in adding a top-flight club to its portfolio.”

“The Emirate is rumoured to be a contender.”

Other buyers would also be tempted to invest at such a great price.

It would benefit the club, as the new owner could use his remaining resources in other valuable areas like the redevelopment of Old Trafford.

Man United are a cash cow for the Glazers, who have never put in a single penny of their own money into the club.

The team’s downfall on the pitch has been a direct result of a lack of structure.

The recent takeover news saw the owners panic and splurge over £100 million in the last two weeks of the transfer window.

While Casemiro and Antony are brilliant signings, it yet again shows a lack of planning from United.

Fans will be hoping that a new owner would be willing to invest his time and money in hiring the best in class in all departments.

The relentless Glazer Our protests will eventually cause a reaction, and we hope the owners will listen and sell the club.