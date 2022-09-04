Wayne Rooney says Arsenal are Manchester United’s and Erik ten Hag’s biggest test yet



Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has warned United players and the manager against not taking Arsenal seriously.

In a column for Times Sport, the United legend says a win for the Gunners will spur them even further this season.

“We’ve seen Arsenal start seasons well before only to fade.”

“If they win at Old Trafford people will start taking them seriously as contenders if not for the title then the top four.”

“So it’s a huge test for them, but it’s also a big one for United, a chance to show Erik ten Hag has them on track.”

The 36-year-old hails United’s turnaround after the 4-0 thumping by Brentford. He attributes this to the Reds going back to basics.

These are things he says, must be replicated against Arsenal who currently sit at the top of the Premier League table.

“There is the need for them [United players] to get back to the basics of the game — running, effort, playing for each other — and it’s amazing the difference that doing so has made.”

“United have a lot of quality, and if you get the basics right you give yourselves the platform for the quality to come through.”

“Against this Arsenal side, they’ll need the intensity they showed in those wins, especially the one against Liverpool.”

Specifically, the former England international says the team must be press aggressively and look to hit Mikel Arteta’s men on the break.

He hails the Arsenal manager who he says he has admiration for.

“I’ve been watching the All or Nothing documentary and you can see the pressure he was under a year ago and he has been strong, changing his squad and trusting in younger players.”

It is crucial that United heed Rooney’s warning and be aware of the threat their North London rivals possess, otherwise a big gap will have opened between the clubs already at this early stage of the season.







