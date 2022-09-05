Fabrizio Romano gives the latest Manchester United transfer roundup



Italian journalist and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has given the latest transfer roundup on Manchester United.

With the window being closed, Romano has given big updates, in an interview with the United Stand, in the aftermath of what was a busy summer for the Red Devils.

One player Romano mentions that could now be set for a new bumper contract is yesterday’s star performer, Marcus Rashford.

“Since Erik ten Hag arrived, he always wanted to use Rashford, and a new contract will be discussed, but it will take time.”

Along with Rashford, Diogo Dalot is also another player the Italian says is in line for a new deal at Old Trafford.

On Dalot, a player Romano describes as one Erik ten Hag is ‘in love with,’ “Manchester United will discuss a potential new deal for Diogo Dalot in the coming months, as his contract runs out in June 2023.”

He reveals that Dalot was approached by Barcelona, who were keen on his signature – something the Portugal international did not entertain at all.

“Diogo Dalot has a great relationship with lots of the Manchester United players, and Erik ten Hag “is in love with him.”

“Erik ten Hag wasn’t desperate to sign Sergino Dest, as Dalot was his starting right back.”

On United’s failed pursuit of Frenkie de Jong, who was Ten Hag’s priority target, Romano says a move never materialized because the player was not interested.

“Frenkie de Jong always wanted to stay at Barcelona. He loves the city, he’s got a new house in the area. He wants to compete for his place in their new stacked squad.”

“The player only wanted to stay at Barcelona.”

One player whose involvement or lack thereof has been questioned within the United fanbase is Casemiro. The Brazilian is still yet to start a game for his new club, with the manager favouring Scott McTominay.

Romano pins Casemiro’s failure to get significant minutes to Ten Hag not having a relationship with the player before his sensational United move – something he had with Lisandro Martinez and Antony.

On Ronaldo, the transfer expert says while the player and his agent were aggressively looking to engineer a move away from the Theatre of Dreams, they were unsuccessful in doing so. He also says United were unwilling to let the former Real Madrid and Juventus striker leave.







