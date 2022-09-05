Marcus Rashford comments on Man United’s recent winning streak

Following yesterday’s victory over Arsenal at Old Trafford, Marcus Rashford spoke to MUTV about the turnaround at Manchester United in recent weeks.

United started the season with two shocking defeats to Brighton and Brentford, the latter of which saw them lose 4-0, leaving them bottom of the league.

However, the Reds have now won four on the bounce under Erik ten Hag who has turned United’s fortunes around.

Their latest victory saw United thump Arsenal 3-1 with Rashford seemingly back to his very best.

He got the assist in debutant Antony’s opening goal and scored the other two, making him instrumental in their win.

He analysed the performance saying, “I thought we played well, they brought a lot of challenges to us but we stood up.”

He continued, “We defended well as a unit, as eleven men on the pitch.”

United were criticised last season and at the beginning of this season for looking like individuals and not working as a team.

“We’re going from strength to strength so it’s important to keep that momentum going.”

A number of new signings have come in and been an integral part of the squad, players such as Martinez and Eriksen. Yesterday Antony made his debut too and scored.

Rashford continued, “We’re learning something new every game, every game brings new challenges but as long as we keep sticking together and stand up to the challenges, we’ll be alright.”

United’s next test will be on Thursday when they take on Real Sociedad in the Europa League.







United Matchday Magazine – the ultimate United match experience

Can Ten Hag’s men make it five out of five? Get the Real Sociedad issue of the Matchday Mag now to discover: