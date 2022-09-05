Michael Carrick makes suprising prediction about Manchester United’s season finish



Manchester United legend and former coach Michael Carrick says he still goes and supports the team.

Speaking to television network Eurosport, Carrick gave a vote of confidence to Erik ten Hag and his backroom staff, backing the Dutchman to succeed, where his predecessor, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer failed.

On Ten Hag, the former United midfielder said, “He’s a good coach.”

“He’s done very well at Ajax actually. Only time will tell you know.”

On his hopes for United this season, the 41-year-old wished his former team the best of luck.

He told Eurosport, “A lot of people there [Manchester United] and I still go and support them. Hopefully, they have a really good season and many seasons beyond that.”

He however warned United fans that success would not come cheaply, saying that there would be many bumps along the road.

“I think that’s just so extreme. I think really that’s football. I think that’s the world now. ”

“Everyone wants things now, instant. And whether that’s football, whether that’s business, patience levels seem to be going lower and lower.”

He however was not very hopeful of Ten Hag’s side challenging for the title or making the top four. He attributes this to the toughness of the league and the top teams being further away than the rest.

The former England international insisted that the Red Devils will still be in the mix for the top six.

United fans will be hoping that the team set out to prove the former midfield maestro wrong and make a strong case for the top four.







