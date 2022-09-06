Antony deal has led to huge £20million squabble between two agencies

Manchester United are currently on a roll, winning four games on the bounce and their impressive run includes emphatic wins against Liverpool and current league leaders Arsenal.

Two comprehensive defeats in their opening two games saw United languishing at the foot of the table but they are now up to fifth, only three points behind the leaders.

The Arsenal game was billed as the biggest test for Erik ten Hag’s men and they responded in style, winning 3-1 thanks to a second-half masterclass.

Fans had come to Old Trafford wanting to watch new boy Antony in action and the Brazilian did not disappoint with a finely-taken debut goal in the first-half.

He is likely to keep his place for United’s home clash against Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday with the Brazil international short on fitness having missed training back at Ajax in a bid to force through a move.

Antony deal has run into trouble

And the £86million move has generated quite the controversy with two parties fighting over the £20million agency fees with each claiming ownership of the amount.

According to The Mirror, “TWO parties claiming THEY had the biggest hand in the South American’s £86million switch from Amsterdam to Manchester.

“The deal is the biggest in Dutch football and it’s already causing ructions behind the scenes with the new United star at the centre of a multi-million pound squabble.”

The parties in question are — The Forza Sports Group, with Revien Kanhai their owner and a leading agent, and Junior Pedroso – the winger’s Brazilian agent.

Kanhai’s group have claimed on Instagram that they were the main orchestrators behind the deal, labelling it the “worldwide biggest transfer this year”.

Pedroso on the other hand has claimed back home in South America that it was he who “was the controlling influence in the deal.”

Antony furious

Antony is said to be furious with Forza for claiming credit and has put out a lengthy Instagram post asking the group to distance themselves from the deal.

This must be a joke!??!!” the right-winger wrote on his Instagram story.

“After so much work by our team/family, an unknown person wants to take control of my transfer. I kindly ask you to delete my name from your publication, as YOU were not involved in the negotiation of my contract nor the negotiation of the transfer between the two clubs #respect.”

United have ended up spending over £200million in the summer transfer window and have acquired the services of six players and United and Ten Hag will be hoping they can deliver this season as United look to get back to their rightful place.



