Brian Brobbey dreams of playing for Manchester United



Ajax forward Brian Brobbey would love to play for Manchester United.

In a recent interview with ESPN, the Dutchman was asked which club would want to play for once in his career, to which he replied, “Manchester United.”

🗣️ Brian Brobbey on at which club he’d love to play during his career: “Manchester United.” #mufc #mujournal [@ESPNnl] — United Journal (@theutdjournal) September 6, 2022

United looked at Brobbey this window as an option up front.

Erik ten Hag was keen on bringing him to Old Trafford and reportedly spoke with him over the phone.

Eventually, he signed for Ajax for a reported fee of €17 million.

With Cristiano Ronaldo coming towards the end of his United career, Ten Hag could look at signing Brobbey as a long-term replacement.

The 20 year old is an exciting striker with all the tools to be a world-beater.

His pace and power would help him settle well in the Premier League.

Brobbey would offer a different dynamic to United’s attack, especially as a number nine. He is a brilliant finisher, active in and around the penalty box.

While he is still raw in many areas, Brobbey could develop into a special player under Ten Hag.

It would be extremely difficult to negotiate with Ajax, who will likely demand a hefty fee for their striker.

After enforcing the midfield this summer, United will be looking to buy a young striker next.



