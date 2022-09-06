Eric Bailly accuses Manchester United of favouring English players



Eric Bailly has accused Manchester United of favouring English players in an extraordinary rant about his treatment at the club.

The Ivorian is currently on loan at French club Marseille, who have agreed to buy the player for €5 million as long as certain conditions are met.

Those include Bailly completing a number of matches this season and the French club qualifying for the Champions League.

In an interview with The Times, the centre back appears to have been left with a bitter taste in his mouth over his treatment at Old Trafford.

“The club should avoid favouring English players and give everyone a chance,” he said.

“[They should] encourage competition in the dressing room, not just look out for some. I’ve always had the feeling that the national player was prioritised.

“That doesn’t happen at Chelsea or other big Premier League clubs.

“Some people take it for granted that they are going to start, and that weakens the team.

“Luckily [Erik] Ten Hag has a lot of character and I hope he can change that dynamic.”

Bailly spoke very highly of Ten Hag in the interview and said he spoke to the incoming manager at the end of last season.

“I was packing my things because my intention was to leave, but he told me he wanted me to stay because he was going to give minutes to everyone;” Bailly said.

“I agreed to do the summer tour with United, and he kept his word, but I don’t want to play every now and then. I want to do it every week and feel important. I want to get my confidence back.”

Bailly has always been a fan favourite at United and is probably one of the most naturally gifted defenders to have graced the club in many years. however, his injury record coupled with moments of hot-headedness and lapses in concentration meant that he never got a sustained run in the team.

The 28 year old appears to blame United’s previous managers for that, stating that “I just lacked consistency, because I think I deserved more minutes.”

Some fans would agree that Bailly deserved more of a chance, particularly last season, when Harry Maguire was picked unconditionally despite abject form.

Of course, depending on OM’s performance in the league and his own fitness levels this season, Bailly could find himself back at Old Trafford next summer and having to play alongside those he feels were given preferential treatment over him.







United Matchday Magazine – the ultimate United match experience

Can Ten Hag’s men make it five out of five? Get the Real Sociedad issue of the Matchday Mag now to discover: