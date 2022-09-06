Erik ten Hag praises Antony’s debut against Arsenal



Erik ten Hag is happy with the way Antony has settled into Manchester United.

In a recent interview, the United boss spoke about Antony’s great chemistry with Diogo Dalot on the right flank.

“It’s Antony’s first time on the team, although he and Dalot sat together before the game to talk about their collaboration.”

“They filled it out well. The advantage is that they both speak Portuguese, so communication is good in that regard.”

“From this point on, he has to get stronger, and he will be because he has the potential.”

“Of course, he had nerves for this match, but healthy nerves. He can perform very well under stress, and we have seen that.”

The Brazilian had Old Trafford on their feet as he netted the opening goal in the 35th minute.

Antony is a special player who will need time to adapt to the Premier League.

He has the mentality to work hard and succeed at the highest level.

As Ten Hag pointed out, his chemistry with Dalot will be essential to add balance to United’s attack.

Fans will hope to see more of the same from the duo, who could have the right wing on lockdown for years to come.

United now shift their focus to the Europa League, facing Real Sociedad on Thursday.



