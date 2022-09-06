Jamie Carragher doubles down on criticism of Lisandro Martinez on the latest Overlap episode



Former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has doubled down on his criticism of Manchester United star, Lisandro Martinez.

Speaking on The Overlap, Carragher refused to praise the Argentine for his recent performances, which have helped the Red Devils win four games in a row after the 4-0 thumping at Brentford, including a 2-1 win against Carragher’s former side.

When the season started, Martinez found himself on the end of Carragher’s intensive scrutiny for his height, which many supporters felt was a witch-hunt that did not warrant any merit.

Carragher was asked by his colleague and United legend Gary Neville, whether he had changed his mind about the 24-year-old Argentina international.

He replied, “I think he’s a good player [but] I wouldn’t want a center-back who’s 5ft 9in my team. I wouldn’t. We’ll see.”

“We’ve had four games, don’t get carried away.”

“For a defender to be 5-foot-9, and not just to play in the Premier League or any level of football, he’s got to be a good player, because that is not normal.”

On Martinez’s qualities and what he excels at, Carragher highlighted the defender’s passing and aggression – elements that have set him apart from other United players.

Expectedly, however, the Liverpool legend’s veiled praise of Martinez did not come without additional criticism and attacks.

“He looks [like] a leader. He’s obviously a good player.”

“But to play at that level at 5-foot-9, I wouldn’t want my team or to play with someone who’s 5-foot-9 as a center-back.”

While Carragher may warn United fans not to sing Martinez’s praises after ‘only four games,’ he would do well to remember that this did not prevent him from launching jabs at him after United’s opening two defeats.

