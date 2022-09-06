Juventus and France dealt major blow as Paul Pogba undergoes surgery



Paul Pogba’s hopes of playing an integral part in Juventus’ Serie A and Champions League campaign and guiding his national team to success in Qatar are now in doubt.

The midfielder, who re-signed for former club Juventus this summer having run down his contract with Manchester United, has been unable to play in Italy yet.

Pogba picked up a knee injury in July after having been unavailable for most of the latter part of last season.

At the time, Juventus clarified that Pogba would have a “specialist orthopaedic consultation” to understand the severity of the problem in his right knee.

Juventus manager, Massimiliano Allegri, broke the news yesterday that Pogba’s World Cup involvement is in major doubt. He was speaking ahead of Juventus’ clash against Paris-Saint Germain in the Champions League tonight.

Allegri said, “This morning Pogba trained for the second time but then stopped, and it was decided then that he [would] undergo surgery.

“We will realistically get him back in January.”

The Italian then underlined the fact that the World Cup is not of his concern and that he is solely focussed on Pogba returning to the Allianz Stadium in the New Year, “Whether he plays at the World Cup or not is not my problem.”

This comes as a significant shock for Juventus whose creative quality in midfield has been called into question. Pogba’s expected time on the sidelines is unconfirmed, but suggestions online have indicated anywhere between 40 and 60 days. Allegri noted that fellow former United player, Ángel Di María, will also not be rushed back into action against PSG.

The Old Lady have drawn three of their opening five Serie A fixtures. Allegri’s side finished fourth in Serie A last season and were defeated in the Champions League Round of 16 by Villarreal.

Pogba, meanwhile, was aiming to immediately rejuvenate his career in Turin having ended his second spell with United rather sourly.

The 29-year-old, in entering the stereotypically prime age for a central midfielder, would be viewed as a key cog in France’s efforts to retain the World Cup trophy this winter.

Playing alongside N’Golo Kanté and Blaise Matuidi, Pogba was intrinsic to the team’s success in 2018, crucially scoring against Croatia in the final.

Pogba’s race for fitness is on.







