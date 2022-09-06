Lisandro Martinez continues to show his class against Arsenal



Lisandro Martinez put in yet another dominating performance against Arsenal at Old Trafford.

The 24 year old continued his fine form as Manchester United thumped Arsenal 3-1.

His stats from the game showed why he was one of United’s best players on the pitch.

He had a pass completion rate of 91%. His ability to play out from the back offers United is priceless to Erik ten Hag’s system.

Moreover, being left-footed makes it easier for him to break lines from deep in that position.

Gabriel Jesus did give Martinez a run for his money, but the Argentine kept his cool and dealt with it well.

He won three ground duels and made four ball recoveries.

Lisandro Martinez’s half by numbers vs. Arsenal: 91% pass accuracy

4 ball recoveries

3/4 ground duels won

2 long balls completed

2 tackles won

1 clearance It all builds from the back. 👏 pic.twitter.com/fdRoLNs9Bc — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 4, 2022

The 24 year old is slowly becoming one of United’s most important players.

Many doubted his height, but his performances show how overrated that metric can be in modern football.

It looks almost impossible for Harry Maguire to get into the first team.

Martinez is a leader at the back, and with Raphael Varane, the duo have revolutionised United’s defence.

The team’s recent positive results have been due to a brilliant defensive platform.

Fans seem more confident about seeing a game through now than they have been for a long time.

Ten Hag will be hoping to keep both injury-free ahead of a busy October.



