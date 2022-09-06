Predicted XI vs Real Sociedad: Martin Dubravka, Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo to start



Erik ten Hag is expected to rotate heavily for Thursday’s Europa League tie against Real Sociedad, although it should still be a strong side as he will be keen for United to continue their winning streak.

Lisandro Martinez limped off against Arsenal and whilst it’s nothing serious, he could be rested nonetheless, with a Premier League match to play as soon as Sunday lunchtime.

Raphael Varane, too, may be put in cotton wool, so Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof could start.

If fit, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw also need minutes, so it could be a familiar-looking back four that takes to the pitch for this one.

Behind them, Martin Dubravka could be given his debut as David de Gea is rested.

Donny van de Beek was withdrawn from Sunday’s squad due to injury but if fit, he is another star who needs to get a game under his belt and he could play alongside Casemiro, who is expected to get his first start for the club, and Fred in midfield.

In attack, Antony could start again as Ten Hag will want him to get match fit as soon as possible.

Marcus Rashford is also an injury doubt, but even if fit, he could also be rested after his exertions on Sunday.

Assuming Anthony Martial is still injured, Cristiano Ronaldo could therefore start in the number 9 role, with Sancho potentially also rested and either Anthony Elanga or Alejandro Garnacho on the left wing.

There could therefore be ten changes from the side that beat Arsenal, but there will be big names on the bench and plenty of opportunities to make early changes if things don’t go United’s way.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for the game:



