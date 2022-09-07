Antony praises Manchester United teammates in club interview

Manchester United’s new signing Antony was one of the stars of the show on Sunday as he managed to score on his debut with his side claiming an emphatic 3-1 win against arch-rivals Arsenal.

Speaking with the club media at Carrington on Monday, Antony was beaming as he reflected on his first game and first goal for the club.

Praising Marcus Rashford, who also got on the score sheet and assisted his goal, he said, “Marcus passed the ball to perfection so when it came to me, there was not much more I had to do.

“I saw the goalkeeper and the ball just came perfectly to me to place it as I did. I was very happy to just go with my instinct.”

His strike was the difference between the two sides at half-time.

When asked to analyse the goal, the Brazilian opined, “Bruno Fernandes had the ball, I think he shrugged off Gabriel Jesus, and then he touched the ball to Jadon Sancho.

“Sancho made the touch to Marcus and I knew he could slip the ball either way. And when Marcus, being a very intelligent player, realised I could make a run, I just took off. He slipped the ball and I took the chance well.”

Antony was delighted to score his first goal for the club at Old Trafford and hoped this would be the first of many.

“To score my first goal and share this moment with the crowd, with a great atmosphere, was brilliant.”

He continued, “From the moment I stepped onto the pitch, I already had goosebumps because I know how much I wanted to be here and I know how much the crowd wanted this.”

As for the ball making the back of the net bulge he said, “When I saw the ball going in, and the net shaking, I express all my feelings the way I did.”

Antony became the 21st United player to score on their Premier League debut.

When he scored he posed like a big cat roaring and when asked about it Antony lets out a laugh.

“It’s a friends thing. When I score a goal, my friends know what it is, it’s a tiger. That’s how I celebrate.”

Antony was United’s biggest threat whilst he was on the pitch and United fans will be hoping he can keep that up throughout the season.



