Erik ten Hag says Marcus Rashford’s form is down to his happiness



Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Anthony Martial is still injured but says he is making progress.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of United’s Europa league clash with Real Sociedad tomorrow, Ten Hag confirmed that the striker’s recovery would not be complete in time for him to take part in the game.

Ten Hag was also asked about Scott McTominay keeping his place in the team, when many expected him to lose out to new signing Casemiro.

“You can see it like that, when the team is acting well, we have more than 11 players, then you stay in,” the boss replied.

“The team is improving, it’s getting better, but for the players that aren’t in the team, they can come in at any moment and maybe do better than the players that are in.

“I know that you need more than 11 players. We have a really good bench.”

The manager also spoke about the reasons behind Marcus Rashford’s resurgence in form.

“What I see is a happy Marcus Rashford. We worked really hard the last two months with him on different aspects. He likes it, he wants to transfer it to the pitch,” Ten Hag said.

“It started with happiness, he comes in every day, he enjoys it, he’s smiling, a really positive vibe, and if you put all of those things together – like the way of play – and you are happy, you will contribute more to the team.”

The Dutchman also had positive news about a potential extension of Rashford’s contract at Old Trafford.

“Definitely [in the long-term plans],” he said.

“I don’t think he’s out of contract and I think United control the situation.”

With games coming thick and fast, Ten Hag is expected to make a number of changes for tomorrow’s game, with Ronaldo potentially starting his first match since the ill-fated Brentford encounter in August.







