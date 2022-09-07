Four Manchester United stars help England to thrash Luxembourg

Four Manchester United players were involved in England’s 10-0 victory over Luxembourg last night.

With England’s place at the top of Group D secured, the Euros hero goalkeeper, Mary Earps sat this one out and Ellie Roebuck instead took a turn in goal.

Before kick off Sarina Wiegman was presented with the Uefa coach of the year trophy.

Reds’ Toone, Russo and Parris all started the match and played well. It was Russo who was through on goal when she was brought down in the box within the opening ten minutes.

Stanway stepped up to take the penalty which got the Lionesses off the mark.

It was Russo who got the second though with a close range header finding the back of the net as she looked to cement her role as England’s new number nine.

Ella Toone was having a great game, creating lots of chances and as well as getting herself on the score sheet with a penalty, she bagged two assists showing her as a real team player.

She assisted her new club teammate, Nikita Parris as her right footed strike nestled in the bottom left corner.

Meanwhile, Katie Zelem, who came on as a sub at half time, found herself delivering some great corner kicks and in the dying stages of the game Beth England latched on to one of her crosses and headed it home to make it 10-0.

Other goal scorers included Arsenal’s Beth Mead, Aston Villa’s Rachel Daly and City’s Lauren Hemp.

The Lionesses took the maximum 30 points from the group, scoring 80 goals and conceding none as they qualified for next years World Cup.

They will face the United States and the Czech Republic in the next international break as the play friendlies against them on the 7th and 11th October.

For now the players will return to their clubs as the WSL season kicks off this weekend.







