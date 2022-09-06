Gary Neville full of praise for Manchester United and Erik ten Hag for massive turnaround



Gary Neville has hailed the Manchester United players and especially Erik ten Hag for what he describes as a massive turnaround.

United were beaten in their opening two matches against Brighton and Brentford, with the latter completely embarrassing them in a 4-0 clubbing.

Speaking on The Overlap, the United legend aggrandized Ten Hag for lifting the mood around the club.

He said, “Well done Erik Ten Hag, the manager must take credit, what he did in that week between Brentford and Liverpool I have no idea, I thought those players would be down and difficult to pick up.”

“To get that level of effort and endeavor and to get the result vs Liverpool and Arsenal was something special as a recovery.”

One player Neville picked out for acclamation is Tyrell Malacia. The former Feyenoord star is steadily becoming a fan favorite and seems to have cemented his place in the team ahead of Luke Shaw.

On Malacia, Neville said “That left back Malacia, someone on the pitch with a bit of personality and fight and a bit of spirit.”

“You see someone like Malacia, you see him in the last part of the game (vs Arsenal) the aggression, the tenacity and Martinez is doing that as well.”

He also said that like Malacia, Diogo Dalot was also coming into his own as a United player displaying remarkable leadership and communication on the pitch.

The former defender insisted that the players have been working hard on the pitch – the bare minimum. He went on to say that the Old Trafford faithful’s uplifting of the mood in the stadium would only bode well for the players’ confidence and encourage them even more.

“You see vs Arsenal – I’ve seen Old Trafford twice in the last couple of weeks, that is back to what it can be and that’s the first time I’ve seen Old Trafford like that in a long long time.”

On the Glazer family and their ownership of the club, something the 47-year-old has been extremely vocal about, he said, “The fans are still signing about the Glazer Family, before the game, during and even at the end.

“It’s not going to go away.”

With the team facing Real Sociedad on Thursday before clashing with Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace on the weekend, there is hope that the current winning run will be extended even further.







