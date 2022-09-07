Ian Wright praises Marcus Rashford and says he looks reborn



Arsenal legend Ian Wright has hailed Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford for his massive turnaround at Old Trafford and says the player looks reborn.

Wright, speaking on the Ringer FC podcast via The Daily Mail was waxing lyrical about the 24-year-old.

Rashford has been in fine form since Erik ten Hag’s arrival and seems to have found a new lease of life under the Dutch manager.

After his double against Arsenal on Sunday, the number 10 now has three goals and two assists in the six games in which he has featured during this campaign.

This is a far cry from the Rashford of last year, who lost his place in the team to Anthony Elanga under Ralf Rangnick.

Speaking about Rashford, Wright said, “Looking at Manchester United, in the current climate, you don’t want those players to get confidence.”

“But Rashford looks reborn, he’s putting the pot on the fire because he’s ready to cook. In that instance (running through on goal), he looks unstoppable.”

As per Wright, the only thing that can stop Rashford, who appears invincible at the moment, is if a pass is not good enough or his touch is not good enough.

“Both of the finishes got a little clip off somebody, but he’s getting the luck now. With his pace, he is f—— dangerous.”

The former Arsenal striker attributes the England international’s change in fortune to him regaining his confidence, something Wright believes the player had lost.

Wright went on to say, “I was really pleased for Rashford because – it was the same as the Liverpool game – he’s another one of those players that everything he does is quite defining.”

“If he misses that (first goal), it goes to that place of real negativity again. But what I’ve seen from him up until this point, especially with the last two goals he’s scored, is somebody that thinks “If I’m going through, I’m scoring.”

Rashford will certainly have a big say in how United’s season ends. Fans will be hoping that his exhilarating form for his club continues.







