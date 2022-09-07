Jadon Sancho is quietly overachieving at Manchester United this season



While the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony have been grabbing all the attention among Manchester United’s attacking ranks this season, Jadon Sancho has been quietly building an impressive set of statistics of his own.

After an impressive pre-season, the England man has hit the ground running in the premier League as well, and stands only one goal behind Rashford after six games.

Sancho has scored twice so far for a scoring frequency of one every 212 minutes.

This is not too far behind Rashford at 174, who has been playing in the centre forward position most of the time.

Sancho’s passing accuracy has also been impressive so far.

His overall accuracy has been a commendable 83% and his long ball accuracy an impressive 80%.

Sancho has completed almost 2/3rds of his dribbles at 58%.



Source: sofascore.com

Manager Erik ten hag recently praised Sancho, adding that he thinks the best is yet to come.

“With his potential, there’s much more room for improvement, he can be even more important and contribute with his creativity and scoring goals and assists,” the boss said.

“Yes, I think he can [become a prolific goalscorer].

“He has the capabilities and he did it also in a different league, but this is Premier League, so the intensity is higher, so he has to adapt to that, mentally and physically.

“The capabilities are there, the skills.” (Source: The MEN)

Sancho’s most prolific season to date was 2019/20, when he scored 17 goals and provided 17 assists in the Bundesliga when playing for Borussia Dortmund.







