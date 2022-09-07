Manchester United were interested in Leandro Paredes before signing Casemiro



Argentinian midfielder Leandro Paredes was a Manchester United target after the Adrien Rabiot deal collapsed.

It was always going to be a transfer window throughout the summer where the midfielder was heavily changed from last season.

Man United fans will remember that for most of the matches, Scott McTominay and Fred partnered in the middle of the pitch.

This season, the Scottish international has been a part of the midfield, often partnered next to Christian Eriksen.

With the arrival of Casemiro, it feels like at some point in the season, a new midfield will be used, with the five-time Champions League winner taking McTominay’s place in the lineup.

With Zidane Iqbal and Charlie Savage staying in the academy, it could be a breakout season in Europe for some younger midfield talents.

According to Fabrizio Romano, through Caught Offside, after a deal for Rabiot collapsed, United quickly triggered interest in the then Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes.

However, no move materialised, with the Argentine international moving to Italian giants Juventus instead.

The journalist states that before Casemiro was on the market, Paredes was an alternative target; however, he only wanted to move to the Italian side.

The Peoples Person reported last month that the midfielder had rejected a move to Old Trafford.

Clearly, the 28-year-old wanted to stay at a Champions League club to compete at the highest level.

United fans will still be happy to see that the club were able to bring in a couple of midfield signings to compete with the current set of players.

