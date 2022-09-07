Owen Hargreaves feels Jude Bellingham would make Manchester United great again

Owen Hargreaves believes Jude Bellingham would be the ideal midfield signing for Manchester United.

The English pundit lauded Bellingham’s performance on Tuesday night in the Champions League.

The 19 year old scored in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 win over Copenhagen.

Bellingham was heavily scouted by United and was close to a move to Old Trafford before eventually going to Germany.

The teenager is one of the most complete midfielders at his age and has the potential to dominate for years to come.

Hargreaves went on to say:

“He can go wherever he wants. You see now the young French boys they went to Real Madrid, that’s where everyone wants to go — Real Madrid or Barcelona because everyone wants to play with attacking football.”

“This kid is one of a kind.”

“Everyone’s going to want him, Chelsea, Man United, Liverpool.’

“He’s got to decide. To turn around a club like Manchester United and get them back to the top, I think he could carry that burden.”

“I think the young man — he’s not a defensive midfielder or a 10. He’s just between in an eight.”

“He’s smart, his weight of pass is good.”

“His greatest attribute is his mentality. He loves football, he cares, got big shoulders, he’s the perfect midfield player.”



United Matchday Magazine – the ultimate United match experience

Can Ten Hag’s men make it five out of five? Get the Real Sociedad issue of the Matchday Mag now to discover: