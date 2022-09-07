Robbie Williams blasts Manchester United hierarchy

Musical icon and Manchester United fan Robbie Williams is disgusted with the club’s recent fall from grace.

He was featured on Veronica Guide’s front page, talking about United and other subjects.

Williams stated: “I think there is something very rotten in the club, and that goes from the top of United to all parts of the club.”

“It is incredibly sad, and it is really incomprehensible that such a huge dereliction of duty has arisen there.”

“And for such an incredible institution. It’s much worse than confusion and chaos.”

“This should never have come this far.

“I don’t think even Jesus is able to get the club back on track.”

“I do not think that the Lord, even if he throws all his miracles into battle, is able to solve this misery. It’s a shame for Erik because, you know, I really believe in him, and I like his football philosophy.”

“He is so good at what he does. But he can’t fix it, Pep Guardiola can’t, Jurgen Klopp can’t… It’s really shocking.”

Ten Hag has somewhat steadied the ship after a rocky start.

The challenge will be to continue the run of results and improve the playing style every game.

United now turn their focus to the Europa League as they face Real Sociedad at Old Trafford this Thursday.



