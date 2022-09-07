Thomas Tuchel and Todd Boehly clashed and disagreed over Cristiano Ronaldo signing



Former Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel, who was today sacked by the London club, and owner Todd Boehly clashed over the possible transfer of Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Boehly, who recently became co-owner of the Blues, desperately wanted Ronaldo as a statement signing for the new regime at Stamford Bridge.

However, Tuchel, who is now out of a job after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League last night, was firmly against Ronaldo’s arrival at the club.

As per the reliable Matt Law, differences over the United striker started an irreparable rift between the former manager and the club owner.

“Todd Boehly’s interest in signing Cristiano Ronaldo provided an early difference of opinion,” Law says.

“Boehly reluctant to simply take ‘no’ for an answer from Thomas Tuchel, who seemed exasperated at having to explain his reasons for not wanting him.”

German journalist, Christian Falk has also seemingly confirmed this, saying Tuchel opposed the signing of the United striker.

“The fact that Thomas Tuchel resisted buying Cristiano Ronaldo was one reason for the bad relationship with Todd Boehly.”

“Boehly wanted Ronaldo. Tuchel said: He will destroy the Spirit in my dressing room.”

“Todd Boehly fired Thomas Tuchel with the words: ‘We want to make a new star’. Tuchel was totally surprised and shocked.”

highlighting the extent to which the American billionaire was willing to go to secure the five-time Ballon D’or winner’s services, Relevo reports that Boehly had everything in place to sign United’s no. 7.

“Todd Boehly has everything agreed to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, but Thomas Tuchel prioritised Aubameyang.”

“Same thing happened with Jules Koundé, who chose FC Barcelona over Chelsea.”

While many other factors may have come into play that ultimately contributed to Tuchel’s shock signing, it is clear that his refusal to accommodate Ronaldo set the ball rolling for his downfall at Stamford Bridge.







