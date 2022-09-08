Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro start for Man United vs Real Sociedad



Erik ten Hag has made six changes to his Manchester United side for tonight’s Europa League encounter with Real Sociedad.

In goal, David de Gea does not make way for Martin Dubravka, who was expected to make his debut for the club.

Casemiro will start for the first time for United.

Cristiano Ronaldo will start his first match since United’s 4-0 defeat to Brentford in the Premier League.

Man United XI vs Real Sociedad: De Gea, Dalot, Malacia, Maguire, Lindelof, Casemiro, Fred, Eriksen, Antony, Elanga, Ronaldo. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) September 8, 2022



Full backs Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia keep their places, but the centre backs lisandro Martinez and Raphael varane are rested, with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof replacing them.

In midfield, Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes are rested, with Casemiro and Fred replacing them.

Up front, Antony starts again as Ten Hag looks to get him up to full fitness. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford are rested, with Ronaldo and Anthony Elanga coming in.

The bench contains a mix of experienced and young players, with Dubravka and Tom Heaton reserve keepers, Martinez, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, Fernandes, McTominay and Sancho among the senior players and youngsters Alejandro Garnacho, Charlie McNeill, Tyler Fredericson and Zidane Iqbal also included.







