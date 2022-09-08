Alex Telles reveals why he left Manchester United for Sevilla on loan



Manchester United loanee Alex Telles says he left Manchester United for a loan spell at Spanish side Sevilla to increase his chances of playing in the World Cup.

Speaking after Sevilla’s 4-0 Champions League thrashing at the hands of Manchester City, in which he played on the left as a winger, Telles said he knew that staying at United would hinder his chances of becoming Brazil’s starting left-back in Qatar.

He told TNT Sports via Manchester Evening News when asked whether his Old Trafford departure hinged on the World Cup, “Obviously. If I say no, I’ll be lying.”

“I really believe in preparation. I know I’m on the radar; I know I was called for the last call-ups. So obviously having more and more minutes, playing as much as possible.”

“So I’m exclusively focused on that preparation. I know it depends a lot on what I do at my club to be willing and always at a high level, so if I get called up for the national team, I must be prepared.”

He also said that Erik ten Hag’s arrival at the club did little to change his mind as he did not think his fortunes would change. It is hard to argue against this.

Telles was already deputising Luke Shaw, and with Tyrell Malacia’s arrival, his chances at the club would have only become more limited. Malacia has since dethroned Shaw for the position.

The 29-year-old said, “Very high level, as is the Premier League. Here in La Liga is also a very high level; it’s a club that is in the Champions League.”

“So obviously, it was a way of thinking also strategically about football, in a characteristic of mine.”

“As I told you, it’s preparation. Having minutes, having games, and I think that here I have a lot to grow and evolve.”

“And so be prepared that if I get called up to the national team, give my best.”

So far, Telles has featured four times for Los Nervionenses – three times in La Liga and once in the Champions League. In 112 minutes of football so far, he has registered one assist.



