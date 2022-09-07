Casemiro pictured moving from the Lowry Hotel to new home



Manchester United midfielder Casemiro was pictured moving from the Lowry Hotel to his new home earlier today.

In pictures released by the Sun, the former Real Madrid man and his partner Anna Mariana are seen loading suitcases into a car along with other belongings.

As per the Sun, “He [Casemiro] has been living in the hotel with his partner Anna Mariana.”

“On Wednesday, he was finally spotted loading his things into a car as he set off to his new home in Manchester.”

“Casemiro could be seen getting into a Bentley after they had put suitcases and other bits of clothing in a black vehicle. Anna Mariana was also seen putting a Manchester United branded bag in the car.”

Casemiro moving houses could only be a good thing for the player and ultimately the fans, as it will help him settle into a new club, new league and even a new country faster.

The 30-year-old is still yet to start a game for the Red Devils. He has so far made three substitute appearances.

The Brazilian is still being kept out of the starting eleven by Scott McTominay, who has been in good form for the side in their four-game winning run.

There is, however, still a clamour for Casemiro to start ahead of McTominay – one cannot help but think it is only a matter of time until he dethrones the Scotland international as a regular starter.

Whenever he has come on, he has looked impressive, imposing his physicality, aggression and play-breaking on rivals, at times helping United to narrow wins.

Casemiro could make his full debut for United tomorrow in their Europa League showdown against Spanish opposition Real Sociedad.

Fans will be hoping that this move will help the midfield destroyer settle in more, shift all his attention to football, and help the team win.



