Christian Eriksen posts incredible first half stats vs. Real Sociedad



Manchester United were tonight beaten by Real Sociedad in the team’s opening match of the 2022/23 Europa League campaign.

United fell courtesy of a dubious penalty given to the Spanish team by the referee in the 59th minute.

According to Sofascore, Erik ten Hag’s men had 55% of the ball compared to Sociedad’s 45% possession.

The Reds attempted an enormous 15 shots at goal, with three being on target. Their opposition in comparison registered eight shots, with a similar number as United on target.

The Red Devils had seven shots blocked by Sociedad who in turn had three blocked by the English club’s backline.

Ten Hag’s side made 496 passes, with a success rate of 83%. Sociedad had a 5% less pass accuracy out of the 403 passes they had to their name.

United’s standout performer in their one-nil loss was Christian Eriksen who played in the first half.

In the opening 45 minutes in which the 30-year-old played, he showed why he is the club’s most important player and why he has been starting every game.

The Dane was involved in all aspects of his side’s attack and had 29 touches.

Eriksen had 25 passes, 21 of which he successfully delivered to his teammates, with an accuracy of 84%.

An attacking dynamo, he had 2 key passes in the first period of the game in which he featured.

The player also successfully completed 3/4 long balls, displaying his ability and range on the ball.

It is imperative that United keep Eriksen fit and going. Should United enjoy a measure of success this season, he is likely to have a massive say in it. He has certainly been a revelation in the midfield, transforming it completely.



