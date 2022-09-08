Juan Mata edging closer to Galatasaray move

The doom and gloom of last season has been replaced by an overriding feeling of confidence as Manchester United have managed to win four on the trot and currently sit just three points behind league leaders Arsenal.

The run has seen United get the better of heavyweights Liverpool as well as the Gunners and the best part about these victories is that the team is yet to hit top gear.

Not many would have envisaged such a comeback from the team, especially after losing the first two games of the season as well as letting go of so many key personnel over the summer.

United let go of an array of stars

High calibre players such as Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata all left on a free, with Erik ten Hag having to recruit as many as six players to offset the gaps in the squad.

Of all the players to leave, Mata holds a special place in the hearts of United fans for his dedication towards the club and his humble attitude both on and off the pitch.

While all the others have found themselves a new club, the classy Spaniard is yet to find one but news has finally trickled in which might indicate his next destination.

Galatasaray are closing in on Juan Mata deal as free agent. One year contract verbally agreed, now just waiting to get it signed. 🚨🟡🔴 #Galatasaray Juan Mata was never close to joining Leeds despite rumours weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/rWoKNKwZyd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 8, 2022

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the 34-year-old is closing in on a switch to Turkish giants Galatasaray after verbally agreeing to a contract.

“Galatasaray are closing in on Juan Mata deal as free agent. One year contract verbally agreed, now just waiting to get it signed,” Romano’s tweet read.

Mata to Gala

Gala have confirmed the same via a statement, “Official negotiations have started with the football player regarding the transfer of professional football player Juan Manuel Mata Garcia to our club.”

The World Cup-winner was short of offers with rumours linking him with a move to the MLS but the midfielder wanted to play in Europe as he felt he still had the ability to play in one of the major European leagues.

Leeds United were also said to be interested but according to Romano, “Juan Mata was never close to joining Leeds despite rumours weeks ago.”

The Turkish club had struggled last season, finishing a miserable 13th and that has meant the club have gone gung-ho this transfer window, buying the likes of Lucas Torreira, Dries Merten, Haris Seferovic, Milot Rashica and Yusuf Demir with the club also locked in talks with Mauro Icardi.

This is likely to be Mata’s last European adventure and United fans will be wishing him nothing but the best. Even if he did not win the Premier League at United, he enjoyed a special relationship with the fans and won quite a few trophies along the way.



United Matchday Magazine – t he ultimate United match experience

Can Ten Hag’s men make it five out of five? Get the Real Sociedad issue of the Matchday Mag now to discover: