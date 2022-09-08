Manchester United top charts for most fouls committed this season

Manchester United top the charts for most fouls in the Premier League this season.

The Sun report that United have committed 75 fouls so far this campaign, more than any other team.

United started the season in disastrous fashion, losing their first two games against Brighton and Brentford, respectively. The team’s soft centre and lack of desire was called into question after the defeats.

Since then Ten Hag’s men have adopted a new, more combative approach. The upturn in energy and desire has resulted in an upturn in results, with United winning their last four.

United fans have certainly welcomed the dial up in commitment, having watched a team of players seemingly down tools over the last twelve months.

This aggression is something that was lacking under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and interim manager Ralf Rangnick last season.

In the 2021/22 campaign, Scott McTominay was the only United player who made the top 20 list for most fouls committed in the league. The club also ranked sixteenth on the overall list.

It’s probably no surprise that McTominay is leading the way with fouls committed again this season, not only for United but the league as a whole. 15 fouls sees him joint top of the list with Aston Villa’s Boubacar Kamara.

McTominay has also picked up four yellow cards in six games this season. Ten Hag has singled out the Scot for praise in the last few weeks and his form is keeping five time Champions League winner Casemiro out of the team.

New boy Tyrell Malacia and right back Diogo Dalot are also in the top 12 list for fouls committed this season, underlining the new look back four’s aggressive approach.

Perhaps surprisingly, Lisandro Martinez doesn’t feature in the top 12 but his aggressive, no nonsense style also reflects the fight Ten Hag has instilled in his squad.

United take a break from Premier League action tonight, kicking off their Europa League campaign against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford, before travelling to Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.







