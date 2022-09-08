Manchester United Women prepare for the season ahead with clear goals in mind

Manchester United’s main goal this season is getting into the top three in the WSL and qualifying for Champions League football.

However, when the Reds’ Lionesses were welcomed to Old Trafford a few weeks back, new signing Nikita Parris made it clear that the team had set their sights on silverware this year too.

Marc Skinner’s side could be in with a shout for a number of reasons, firstly, they have had a very promising transfer window.

United made seven signings and lost no first team players in the window, strengthening in every outfield position.

20 year-old Maya Le Tissier could be a real asset at the back along with French international Aïssatou Tounkara.

Meanwhile, Nikita Parris has proven her skills on an international stage over the last few years and that European winners medal speaks for itself. Her experiences at Arsenal, a Champions League team, will surely boost the team.

Lucia Garcia has already made an impact in pre-season and fans will be hoping she keeps that up going into the season ahead.

It might seem like United are now top heavy on forwards with the addition of experienced England international, Rachel Williams and Canadian Adriana Leon but part of bridging the gap to the top three is about improving goal difference, too.

Being able to rotate the forwards and bring fresh legs into the attack could be vital this season.

United have a wealth of international talent, obviously Earps, Russo, Toone and Parris have returned champions and that winning mentality will hopefully transfer to their club game. They have kept up that form heading into the recent World Cup qualifiers too so it looks promising that these players will shine for the Reds upon their return.

Earlier in the week Canada were in action against Australia and they were 1-0 down. The Canadians were the eventual winners however as Leon orchestrated their comeback, scoring two goals.

Martha Thomas scored in Scotland’s 6-0 win over the Faroe Islands and will be a key player going into the World Cup play-offs.

Meanwhile, Jackie Groenen, who has been one of United’s most consistent playmkaers in midfield, is instrumental in the Netherlands side often playing the full ninety minutes like she does for the Reds.

However, with her desperate to leave United, we may see considerably less of her this season.

Similarly, Ona Batlle has been linked with a move away so we may not see the best from the Spaniard this season either.

Looking at the clubs around United though, are they still a threat?

Chelsea still look strong and with the likes of Harder and Kerr in form, they look seemingly unbeatable.

Arsenal too, with Vivenne Miedema, are going to prove to be tough opposition but the Reds have triumphed over them before.

Manchester City though having recruited in some areas look to be a weakened side heading into the opening weekend of the season and it could be United’s chance to sneak into those top three places.

Ellen White retired after the Euros, Keira Walsh left for Barcelona, Georgia Stanway is now at Bayern Munich and Caroline Weir and Lucy Bronze also departed.

Everyone at Manchester United seems clear on the task in hand. They’re focused and excited to begin their campaign which will kick off on Saturday 10th of September when they will face Tottenham away.







