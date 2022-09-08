Marcus Rashford tweet highlights new team spirit at Manchester United

Marcus Rashford appears to be enjoying the team spirit under new manager Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, if his recent tweet is anything to go by.

Rashford sent out a simple one word tweet: ‘Team’ followed by a picture of the United first team training together.

Whilst only a simple tweet, this bears a marked difference from some of Rashford’s tweets last season, whereby he seemed to be in a constant loop of apologising to fans for poor team performances.

Rashford was no exception as he came in for a lot of criticism last season for poor performances, his mentality as well as for generally not working hard enough.

However, this season has seen a resurgence in the 24-year-old’s confidence and form, with the Mancunian netting three goals and adding two assists in six games.

Ten Hag has been utilising the forward through the middle recently which has given Rashford a bit more freedom to get into the box allowing him to be much more of a threat.

The team spirit at United has been a cause for concern since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked.

The dressing room was said to be fractured with several players wanting away from Old Trafford.

This only worsened under Ralf Rangnick, which ultimately led to a massive drop-off in terms of performances on the pitch under the German.

Ten Hag has set about rectifying this with several changes to dressing room rules which have ultimately helped shift the power back to the manager.

Watching United players celebrate tackles, and the general camaraderie on display after scoring goals and during training shows how the group is slowly coming together.

After four league wins on the bounce, it’s good to see Rashford back in form and alluding to this new team ethic with his social media posts.



United Matchday Magazine – the ultimate United match experience

Can Ten Hag’s men make it five out of five? Get the Real Sociedad issue of the Matchday Mag now to discover: