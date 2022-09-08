Home » Player ratings: Man United 0-1 Real Sociedad – Cristiano Ronaldo fails to deliver at Old Trafford

by Red Billy
Manchester United lost 1-0 to Real Sociedad in the Europa League tonight at Old Trafford. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 6.5 – Had nothing to do until a good save late on.

Diogo Dalot 7 – Did well, lovely skill move.

Harry Maguire 6.5 – Did OK, a couple of needless fouls early on but otherwise no errors.

Victor Lindelof 6.5 – No big mistakes but looked shaky at right back.

Tyrell Malacia 7 – Got forward a lot but didn’t really create any danger.

Casemiro 6 – Put himself about and got a few good tackles in, but also was mugged a couple of times and played some wayward passes.

Christian Eriksen 7 – Played some good passes.

Antony 6.5 – Busy, but didn’t create much.

Fred 5.5 Some wayward passes. Better 2nd half than first, but still meh.

Anthony Elanga 4 – Just not producing anything this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo 4 – Looked off the pace. Did come close to scoring but for the offside. Should have buried some chances, but miscontrolled, dithered and dived.

Substitutes

Bruno Fernandes 6.5 – Did OK but couldn’t stamp his authority.

Lisandro Martinez 7 – Brilliant block that’s punished as a penalty. What a joke.

Jadon Sancho 5 – How did he miss that sitter?

Alejandro Garnacho 6 – Looked like he wanted it.

Charlie McNeill 6 – Not enough time to make an impact.

