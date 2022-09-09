Antony, Casemiro and Fred selected for Brazil national team ahead of friendlies



Manchester United trio, Antony, Casemiro and Fred have been called up by Brazil for friendlies in France against Ghana and Tunisia.

In the announcement made today by the Brazil national team manager, Tite, the three have been selected to feature in the upcoming international break as the Qatar World Cup draws closer.

United loanee Alex Telles, currently in Spain with Sevilla, was also given a chance to represent his country.

Telles, who recently revealed that he left Old Trafford to enhance his chances of being selected for the World Cup in which the Seleção are seen as one of the favourites, will feel that he has started reaping the results of his decision.

Antony, the most recent arrival at the Theatre of Dreams, ha.s been selected ahead of Arsenal duo Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.

Casemiro, Fred and Antony called up to the Brazil national team for games against Ghana and Tunisia 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/sYZcPBfkjG — utdreport (@utdreport) September 9, 2022

The two Arsenal forwards have been in fine form since the start of the season, helping Arsenal to win 5/6 games, with their only loss coming at the hands of the Red Devils.

Jesus, who already has three goals and three assists to his name in an Arsenal shirt, will especially feel hard done by. Many will think that his performances certainly warranted a call-up.

The decision has left Arsenal fans fuming, who feel that their talisman deserved a spot ahead of Antony.

Tite’s decision seems to align with an earlier report that indicated Antony’s move to United and the Premier League held more weight with him over other clubs and leagues.

Antony has already started two games for the 20-time English champions, including yesterday’s 1-0 Europa League loss vs Real Sociedad.

He has the one debut goal he netted against the Gunners.

United fans will certainly be pleased that their new 22-year-old star has made the list of Brazil’s elite squad, which contains names such as Neymar and Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr.

They will be pleased that they got one over their Premier League foes in this regard.

