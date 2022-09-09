Former Manchester United star Juan Mata completes Galatasaray move



Former Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata joined the Turkish club Galatasaray after being released at the end of his Old Trafford contract.

At the end of June, the Spaniard was reportedly offered a new deal but rejected it in order to find more playing time in the twilight years of his career.

It came after playing for eight years with the Red Devils and being an important part of the squad.

Towards the end of his career in Manchester, it was clear to see he was becoming an emergency squad player after the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in 2020 and Donny van de Beek the year after.

It was a busy day for the Super Lig giants yesterday as the club managed to bring in five new players on deadline day.

One of those players was the midfielder, who has often been linked to Premier League clubs such as Leeds and a couple of a La Liga clubs along the way.

According to The Express, Mata completed the move after talks had continued throughout the week.

It comes 98 days after his free transfer from Man United with the 34-year-old joining a squad with a number of familiar faces, such as Mauro Icardi and Dries Mertens.

It’ll be seen as a good move for the veteran midfielder who will no doubt complete his career in Turkey.

Mata was always a good player to have in the dressing room, giving advice to youngsters coming through and being a real leader despite not being the captain.

The Manchester Evening News reflects on a message Mata put out to fans on social media after the transfer was announced by Galatasaray.

“I feel so good. I am excited and very motivated,” Mata said.

“I’m grateful for being here. Everyone is being very friendly. I can’t wait to win with Galatasaray.

“Everyone told me what a nice atmosphere this place has. I’m waiting for the moment when I will experience this.”

“I can’t wait to fight in front of our fans. Galatasaray is the team with the greatest success in Turkey. It is also a club that has a place in the history of football.”

“Thank you everyone for the warm welcome.”

Mata signed a one-year contract with the Turkish giants with an option of a further year.

United fans will be supporting the midfielder on his new journey and will be wishing him all the best as he continues his very long career.

