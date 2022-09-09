Manchester United set their sights on Brentford’s Ivan Toney in January



Manchester United are in dire need of a striker and have lined up Brentford’s Ivan Toney as a possible alternative in this department.

According to Dean Jones, the Red Devils retain an interest in Brentford’s talisman.

“Manchester United will have their eye on Brentford striker Ivan Toney in January if he keeps up his form.”

Toney, who made the jump last year with the Bees when they got promoted, has made light work of his adaptation to England’s top flight.

The 26-year-old has featured in all of Brentford’s games this season.

He currently has five goals and two assists in just six outings. Three of his goals came last week when he bagged an impressive hat trick against Leeds United.

If the report by Jones is anything to go by and United are truly in for the services of the Brentford striker, it is unlikely that a move would materialise in January.

The Englishman is easily his side’s most important player, and the club would put up a hard fight to keep him at the Community Stadium until the end of the season.

Should Thomas Frank also sanction a move for the goalscorer, it is also likely that Brentford would slap a heavy price tag on his head.

Toney is currently left with three years on his £21,000 – a – week contract. Transfer Market values him at a whooping €35m, although he is likely to cost significantly more than this.

This is not the first time the player has been linked with a sensational switch to Old Trafford. During the transfer window, The Mirror reported that the Red Devils and Chelsea were embroiled in a battle for his signature.

While a move did not come to fruition with United giving up on signing a striker, Toney is one to keep an eye on. He would be a delightful arrival that would instantly transform United’s attack.

