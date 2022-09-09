Matej Kovar pens a new Manchester United deal before going out on loan.



Matej Kovar signed a new deal at the club today, running until 2025 with the option of a further year.

In an official statement released by the club, Kovar put pen to paper, agreeing to new terms. He will then head out on loan to the Czech Republic with Sparta Prague.

As per United, “His [Kovar] immediate future, however, lies away from Old Trafford as a temporary move to Sparta Prague has been secured, subject to international clearance.”

This is not the first time the 22-year-old has left Old Trafford in search of first-team minutes.

He previously went to the EFL in 2020, joining Swindon Town.

He also had a spell with Burton Albion earlier this year.

Initially, Kovar had agreed to join Cheltenham on a season-long loan in July.

The club quickly scrapped plans for such a move as they struggled to recruit a backup goalkeeper to deputise David de Gea.

With Martin Dubravka’s arrival, who will provide cover for the Spaniard shot-stopper and offer competition for the starting position, it has become more tenable for Kovar to depart the Theatre of Dreams.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper joined United in 2018, arriving from FC Slovácko.

He was first included in the senior matchday squad in 2019 in United’s Europa showdown against Astana.

Kovar repeated this fete last week in his side’s 1-0 win against Leicester, where he was also named on the bench courtesy of injuries to Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan Bissaka.

