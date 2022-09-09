Paul Parker gives his opinion on current Manchester United right backs and midfield



Former Manchester United full-back Paul Parker has given his thoughts on the current midfield and right-back options at the club.

Speaking to My Betting Sites, Parker expressed the opinion that United’s Casemiro will eventually become first choice in Ten Hag’s midfield three, alongside Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes.

“I think that if you’re gonna play Casemiro and you want to get the best out of him, you have to play him with Eriksen and Fernandes,” Parker said.

This would mean in-form Scott McTominay losing his first team place and Parker believes the team significantly improves without him, citing the Scot’s discipline as cause for concern.

“I still think they can improve without him. I still look at his discipline, the fouls he gives away. Consistently giving, he’s got four yellow cards in six games now. That’s not discipline, is it really? I look at the way he’s playing and you say to yourself Casemiro can do it better.

Parker then went on to state the importance of summer signing Christian Eriksen, before aiming a swipe at Paul Pogba.

“He has made a massive difference for Manchester United (Eriksen), they’ve got a midfield player, who finds time on the ball and makes good use of the time as well by picking out people and passing it. Eriksen has delivered more in the time he has been at Manchester United than Paul Pogba.”

Having played 105 times at right-back for United, Parker believes Diogo Dalot is currently the first choice in that position, having improved to the point he now feels he is the number one choice.

“He has proven himself. His all-around game has improved defensively. Now, he knows that he is the number one at the moment, and he is grabbing it. He is grabbing everything,” he said.

However, Parker feels the door is not yet closed on Aaron Wan-Bissaka‘s United career but does believe the Englishman needs to improve his game in attacking areas, if he is going to get back in the side.

“All that Wan Bissaka can do is sit and wait on a game. We know all about his defensive strengths. But, how can he improve as a player going forward.”

Parker concluded by stating he feels lack of coaching has affected Wan-Bissaka’s progress, since his £50 million move from Crystal Palace.

I would say Wan-Bissaka hasn’t really been taught how to play as a full-back for Manchester United. No one has really talked to him. He hasn’t been coached.”