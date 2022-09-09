Santiago Arias: Manchester United looking to sign Columbian right back



Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing former Atletico Madrid right back Santiago Arias.

According to Fox Sports, the Red Devils are considering a move for the 30 year old free-agent.

Erik ten Hag is said to want to bring another full back to share the role with Diogo Dalot.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka‘s future remains uncertain, with him yet to feature this season.

The Englishman’s lack of technical ability could be a hindrance in Ten Hag’s system.

Wan Bissaka’s biggest asset is his one-on-one defending, and he suits teams who play a deeper line.

United are slowly developing into a possession-based side under Ten Hag, and many believe that the 24 year old would be a misfit.

Arias could be an interesting option to replace Wan-Bissaka.

The Columbian is a seasoned pro, winning multiple titles with Atletico Madrid.

He recently spent time on loan at Granada before becoming a free agent in the summer.

Dalot’s performances have been brilliant this season, so if Arias does move to United, it would be as a bench player.

Journalist Johnson Saenz, the player, has already packed his bags and is ready to make his move to Old Trafford.

He will reportedly sign a two-year deal worth seven million euros.