Anthony Elanga’s worrying statistics could suggest January loan



The injury to Anthony Martial and delay in signing Antony has given Anthony Elanga an opportunity to play five of the seven matches played by Manchester United this season.

On the back of a full pre-season, expectations were high that the 20 year old could push on after a promising end to last season under Ralf Rangnick.

But Elanga’s performances have been disappointing, as the statistics underline.

In terms of attacking statistics, Elanga has managed one solitary assist in five games, with no goals.

He has averaged slightly more than one shot every two games, and made only one shot on target in the whole campaign.

Elanga has also missed two big chances.

The passing statistics make for depressing reading as well, especially crossing. In five games, Elanga has not made any accurate crosses. His long ball accuracy is only 2 out of 4 and he has only completed 73% passes in his own half.

The winger only completed 25% of his dribbles successfully and he has lost possession 6.2 times.

Obviously, with a fully fit squad at his disposal, Erik ten Hag may not continue to select Elanga on such a regular basis. Antony is likely to be first choice on the right wing and Jadon Sancho on the left, with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Cristiano Ronaldo all able to be rotated in and out of the centre forward position to the wings.

However, there is an argument that, on these statistics, the likes of Alejandro Garnacho could be given an opportunity ahead of Elanga should the need arise for reinforcements.

Of course, all footballers suffer from a loss of form from time to time and a poor five game period is no reason to write off an Academy graduate who has looked to have a sparkling future.

It may be, though, that unless something changes before the World Cup, the Swede could be considered for loan in January as he looks to move on from this blip in his career.

Source of image and all stats: sofascore.com