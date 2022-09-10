Anthony Martial accuses Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of playing him when injured



Anthony Martial gave away shocking details about his time at Manchester United.

In an interview with France Football, Martial spoke about how he played through the injury barrier for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer:

“The last two seasons, I have regularly played injured. People don’t know that I couldn’t accelerate during the four months following the Covid season. Solskjær tells me that he needs me, so I play.”

“Given my game, if I can’t accelerate, it becomes very complicated.”

“And I get criticised — the coach never bothered to tell the media. Obviously, I end up getting injured for good and when I come back, finished, I don’t play anymore.”

“I took it very badly. I had a feeling of injustice.”

“You are asked to sacrifice yourself for the team, and behind you are dismissed.”

“For me, it’s almost treachery. That’s all I hate. I can be blamed, but not for being fake.”

If the statements are to be believed, it is not a good look on Solskjaer’s part.

Martial has been one of the most exciting players at United, and to play him despite being injured is simply embarrassing.

Fans will be hoping that the Frenchman can rediscover his form under Erik ten Hag and become a key player for this campaign.

His qualities in linking up the play in the attacking phase would be priceless in the Dutchman’s system.