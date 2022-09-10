Antony says he has learned a lot from Cristiano Ronaldo



Manchester United winger Antony revealed that he regularly talks with Cristiano Ronaldo and is learning a lot from the five-time Ballon D’or winner.

Speaking exclusively to club media after United’s defeat vs. Real Sociedad, Antony hailed Ronaldo as the best ever in the world and said he relished the opportunity to work with him.

The Brazilian said, “I’ve come to help my teammates.”

“Regardless of age, there’s immense talent in all the players.”

On Ronaldo, the 22-year-old said, “Words can’t describe Cristiano, the best in the world.”

“In just a few days, I’ve learnt a lot from him. He has an extraordinary mind and, whenever I talk to him, I take a lot from it.”

Antony remarked that United’s attack was very strong and had much promise not only presently but also for the future.

The former Ajax star was quizzed about his unique and entertaining style of play. He replied, “I’ve always done this.”

“Not just here but for all the teams I’ve played for. I’ve been doing it ever since I was a child. I’ve always done it – it’s one of my characteristics.”

He promised to continue doing the same and to incorporate his tricks in his adaptation to the Premier League and the Red Devils’ way of playing.

With the weekend fixture postponed as a mark of respect to Her Majesty the Queen, Antony will be hoping to use this time on the training ground to embed himself further at his new club and to form an understanding with his teammates.

Certainly, his start to life at Old Trafford was nothing short of a fairytale, where he grabbed a superb goal against Arsenal. Fans will be hoping that he continues to keep this up.

