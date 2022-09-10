Diogo Dalot’s super stats reveal extent of transformation under Erik ten Hag



Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot looks to be a completely different player at the moment compared to when he first arrived under Jose Mourinho and during his first spell in England.

The Portuguese, it could be argued, has been the biggest beneficiary of Erik ten Hag’s arrival at Old Trafford.

He is certainly one of his side’s most important players. Dalot has started all of United’s games this season, firmly cementing his spot ahead of Aaron Wan Bissaka.

His stats so far this season, which show that he is currently one of the best fullbacks in the league, back up this claim.

For the Red Devils in the current campaign, the 23-year-old has the most touches of the ball – 408.

The defender, showing his defensive mettle has also made the most tackles, 14 in number.

He averages the most interceptions ahead of his teammates, topping the chart with nine.

Dalot, who Erik ten Hag is said to be ‘in love with’ according to Fabrizio Romano, has registered the joint most ball recoveries – 39.

The most impressive thing however is the player’s creative numbers, which highlight his massive improvement going forward.

The Portugal international has the joint most chances created, on a par with playmaker, Bruno Fernandes, with a total of ten.

Remarkably, Dalot also has the joint most aerial duels won to his name within the United squad.

Diogo Dalot for Man Utd in the Premier League this season: ◉ Most touches

◉ Most tackles made

◉ Most interceptions

◎ Joint-most ball recoveries

◎ Joint-most chances created

◎ Joint-most aerial duels won Erik ten Hag's right-back. pic.twitter.com/b02TE8box2 — Squawka (@Squawka) September 9, 2022

United supporters will be encouraged by Dalot’s wonderful numbers. He is one who has grabbed his opportunity with both hands and is now flying.

