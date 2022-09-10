Edwin van der Sar hits out at Erik ten Hag for ‘not helping’ Ajax



Former Manchester United goalkeeper and current Ajax Chief Executive Officer has come out blasting Erik ten Hag for raiding his former club for their best players.

Van de Sar says the former Ajax boss is not helping them by constantly attempting to turn the heads of their stars in an effort to lure them to England.

United looked to Ajax during the transfer window, signing Lisandro Martinez who has had a superb start to life at Old Trafford, and Antony.

The two cost a combined €167m.

The United legend told BT Sport, “The fate that Ajax has, we always develop and scout very good players and sometimes young players.”

“If they want to take the next step, they always go to England, Germany, Spain, that kind of thing.”

“So, of course, we’re losing Erik [ten Hag]. We knew we were losing already a great manager. And yeah, he’s not really helping us.”

On Ten Hag’s coup of Martinez and Antony, he said “Of course, he took two of our best players also [Antony and Martinez], we got a good transfer fee for them.”

“And of course, that is the fate a little bit that Ajax has.”

Van der Sar, who seemed resigned to Ajax’s role as a selling club, recently signed a new deal that will keep him with the reigning Eredivisie champions until 2025.

The 51-year-old has been pivotal at times in helping United and Ajax break deadlocks whenever a stalemate has occurred.

It will be in United’s best interests that he remains at the helm of the Dutch club.

