Manchester United had turned down the chance to appoint Graham Potter

Last season was one to forget for most Manchester United supporters with the club finishing a disappointing sixth, missing out on lucrative Champions League football.

The season was full of turmoil, with the club breaking quite a few unwanted records including their worst points total, conceding the most goals and ending with a goal difference of 0.

A total of three managers tried their luck with varying degrees of success. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tried to carry forward the momentum of the previous season but got sacked after a disastrous run of results.

Michael Carrick coached the team for a few games before Ralf Rangnick was appointed as interim manager. His spell was equally disastrous, with multiple reports of a fractured squad.

Erik ten Hag was appointed as the manager in the summer and has overseen a run of four consecutive wins in the league and seems to be getting the club back on track with an exciting brand of football.

Potter could have been Utd manager

But The Athletic have now reported that things could have turned out to be quite different had the club gone ahead with their talks with current Chelsea boss Graham Potter.

The Red Devils had two chances to appoint the English manager but they turned down both opportunities citing a lack of European pedigree.

“Manchester United have twice been encouraged to consider Potter: once when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked and again when they searched for a permanent successor last season once Ralf Rangnick had left.

“However, United declined to hold meaningful conversations because Potter did not have Champions League experience,” the article goes on to mention.

Potter, who had impressed at Brighton and guided them to their highest Premier League finish last season, has now earned his shot at managing Chelsea where he will be hoping to enhance his reputation even further.

The article even mentions that apart from United, the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Everton were also interested in acquiring his services.

United fans are really excited for the Ten Hag era and the results have vindicated the decision of the board to go ahead and appoint the Dutch tactician.

Time will tell whether Potter can guide Chelsea to a top four finish or whether Ten Hag manages the same in his first season in English football.