Neymar full of praise for Manchester United pair Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo



Brazil and Paris Saint Germain star Neymar has heaped praise on Manchester United duo, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking to DAZN football, Neymar hailed the former Real Madrid stars, who he shared the pitch with on numerous occasions during El Classicos when he was at Barcelona.

Neymar was asked to give a one-word verdict for numerous stars, including Ronaldo.

On Ronaldo, he branded the 37-year-old a genius.

He gave the same sentiment to his friend Lionel Messi, who alongside Ronaldo is widely considered by football fans as the greatest player of all time.

The other Premier League player Neymar commented on was Harry Kane, who he labelled as intelligent.

Ronaldo – Genius

Messi – Genius

The 30-year-old also acclaimed United defender Varane ,who arrived at Old Trafford last year in a £41m including add-ons deal.

“I’ve played against Varane many times,” Neymar said.

“He’s a very good centre-back. He’s quick and intelligent.”

“His positioning is very good. He’s a top player.”

“He almost never gets it wrong. That’s why he’s won so much.”

Certainly, big praise for the United pair from a player of such a high calibre who is still at the peak of his powers.

