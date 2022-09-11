Dan James’ Leeds United career could be over after deadline day move to Fulham

Dan James completed a loan move to Fulham on deadline day, leading to doubts over his long term future at Leeds United.

The Boot Room report that journalist Dean Jones feels the move to a Premier League rival is likely to spell the end for James and Leeds.

“All signs suggest that that’s it for him now. They wouldn’t be letting him out on loan to another Premier League club, which is essentially going to be a kind of rival in terms of league position to then bring him back.” Jones states.

James moved to Leeds from Manchester United in a 25 million pound transfer last summer. He remains the only player United have sold for a profit since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club.

The Welshman went on to play forty times for the Yorkshire club, scoring four goals. James produced a decent individual performance last season which Leeds needed a final day win to stay in the Premier League.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch sanctioned the move to Fulham explaining it as a “football decision“, suggesting the American doesn’t see James as a part of is future plans.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed James from Swansea in the summer of 2019, costing United a fee of 16 million.

James racked up 74 appearances for United, scoring nine goals.

James will provide Marco Silva with a good attacking option, his versatility across the front line is key in modern attackers. His electric pace on the counter attack was a weapon used to devastating effect, at times, during his time at United.

A highlight of James United’s career was his part in a brilliant team performance away at Man City in December 2019. United tore their neighbours to shreds playing on the counter, winning the game 2-1 with James winning Man of The Match.

James has also proven he can play at international level, with five goals and 34 caps to his name.

Whilst not quite good enough to take United to the next level, James did leave the club with his head held high. The winger could never be accused of not giving his all and did provide flashes of quality.

James will be hoping to impress at Fulham who have started the season well, currently sitting mid-table.







