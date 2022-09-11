Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho both set for England call ups

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are both likely to be called up to Gareth Southgate’s next England squad.

The Mirror reports that the United duo are set to feature in the upcoming Nations League games against Italy and Germany.

Rashford and Sancho both missed their penalties in the Euro 2021 final and neither enjoyed a particular stellar season in what was a shocking club campaign with United, last time out.

Erik ten Hag has breathed new life into the pair and after a shocking start to the new season, United have won their last four domestic games with Rashford and Sancho both playing key roles.

Both have missed England’s recent dip in form. Southgate’s side have failed to win any of their last four games, mustering just one goal – giving more credence to the respective recalls.

Sancho’s last England call up was October 2021, with Rashford last getting the nod in November 2021. If either fail to make the upcoming squad, it will surely mean waving any World Cup dreams goodbye.

Rashford has scored three goals in his last four at club level. A double against Arsenal and the winner against Liverpool have highlighted the 24 year old’s ability to step up to the plate on the big stage.

Rashford has scored twelve goals in 46 games for England.

Sancho has also started the season in impressive fashion. After a slow debut season, a goal against Liverpool and the winner at Leicester, signs are the 22 year old’s United career is coming to life.

Sancho has netted three goals in 23 goals for his country, with all his caps coming under Gareth Southgate.

Although England have good depth in attacking positions, there aren’t many that have started the season as well as the England pair.

It would be a perfect time to receive a call up, with this being Southgate’s last squad announcement before the November World Cup.

Inclusions would serve as another huge boost confidence to the pair who are finally starting to show the form we know they are capable of; pace and ability in abundance, both have the potential to light up Qatar this winter.

With Premier League games cancelled this weekend, both will be vying to start in United’s next fixture, away to Moldovan champions Sheriff Tiraspol, as they attempt to get back on track in the Europa League following a matchday one defeat to Real Sociedad.







